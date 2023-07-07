Bangladesh Star Tamim Iqbal Withdraws Retirement Decision After Meeting PM Sheikh Hasina

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, and Tamim Iqbal. | (Credits: Twitter)

A day after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Bangladesh opener has withdrawn it. The development comes after his meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who convinced him to reverse his decision. As a result, he will be available to lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

According to media reports, the 34-year-old met Sheikh Hasina at her residence on Friday afternoon, with former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB President Nazmul Hasan also present. The left-handed opening batter briefed the media outside the residence.

Nazmul Hasan, whose criticism likely played a role in the veteran cricketer's sudden announcement, hoped he would change his mind while addressing a midnight press conference. Litton Das, who had been appointed as the interim ODI skipper, revealed that the team members didn't know until Tamim had announced it.

Tamim Iqbal broke down while announcing his international retirement:

Meanwhile, Tamim grew quite emotional while announcing his international retirement during the press conference on Tuesday. The southpaw claimed that he has given his best every time on the field and refused to disclose the reason for quitting.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket."

It remains to be seen if Tamim will lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan in the second ODI on Saturday.