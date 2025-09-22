Ballon d'Or 2025: Check Out The Full Nominee List, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Image: Lamine Yamal/Raphinha/Ousmane Dembele/Instagram

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony is set to take place on September 23 at Paris, with the broadcast beginning at 12:30 AM IST for viewers in India. Organised by France Football, this will be the 69th edition of the prestigious football awards, and it promises to be one of the most inclusive and comprehensive to date. For the first time in Ballon d’Or history, an equal number of awards will be presented across men’s and women’s football, marking a significant step forward in the sport’s journey toward gender parity.

This year’s ceremony will feature awards in five key categories for both men and women: Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, Best Young Player, Top Scorer, and Best Coach. Additionally, the Ballon d’Or 2025 introduces a new accolade, the Socrates Award, which recognises footballers for their humanitarian efforts and social impact beyond the pitch. This inclusion highlights the growing importance of off-field contributions in the global footballing landscape.

The nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or feature some of the biggest names in world football. Standout candidates include Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and PSG’s Ousmane Dembele. A total of 30 players have been nominated, reflecting a broad spectrum of talent from various leagues and continents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The women’s Ballon d’Or nominees list is equally impressive, with FC Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí leading the charge, alongside legendary Brazilian forward Marta and Arsenal’s Chloe Kelly. Players like Caroline Weir, Lucy Bronze, and Lindsey Heaps also feature prominently, underlining the rising global competitiveness in the women’s game. Just like the men’s category, the women’s field includes 30 nominees, highlighting both established stars and emerging talents.

Live Streaming details

Indian viewers can watch the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony live on the Sony Sports Network or stream it via the SonyLIV app and website. The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony is set to take place on September 23 at Paris, with the broadcast beginning at 12:30 AM IST for viewers in India. With anticipation building around who will lift the golden ball this year, the event is expected to draw attention from fans, analysts, and players worldwide.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This edition of the Ballon d’Or stands out not only for the quality of nominees but also for its progressive structure. By providing equal recognition to men’s and women’s football and honouring humanitarian contributions, the 2025 ceremony reflects a more holistic and inclusive approach to celebrating excellence in the sport.