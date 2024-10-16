 'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better Batter; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better Batter; WATCH

'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better Batter; WATCH

Fans from Pakistan have long been comparing Babar Azam's talent with Virat Kohli's class and legacy, but R Ashwin explained that the batter himself hasn't been able to back up his numbers against the Indian cricket legend.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wants to end the debate on who's a better batter in world cricket at the moment - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam.

Fans from Pakistan have long been comparing Babar's talent with Kohli's class, but the batter himself hasn't been able to back up his numbers against the Indian cricket legend.

Babar nowhere near Kohli's class

Kohli has dominated all formats of the game with his bat in almost every country and condition for well over a decade. He remains an epitome of consistency and is still as fit as any other world-class athlete at the age of 35.

FPJ Shorts
Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)
Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)
L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17
L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17
'When You Become Fake, Your Image Suffers': Avinash Mishra Opens Up About Bigg Boss 18 & Risk To His Reputation (Exclusive)
'When You Become Fake, Your Image Suffers': Avinash Mishra Opens Up About Bigg Boss 18 & Risk To His Reputation (Exclusive)
Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details & Documents required
Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details & Documents required

Babar on the other hand, showed tremendous potential when he burst onto the scene in 2015 and took world cricket by storm in the first five years of his career. But he hasn't been able to match the level of consistency that Kohli has achieved in white and red-ball cricket.

Read Also
'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs...
article-image

Ashwin's take on Kohli vs Babar

Ashwin therefore, wanted to put this debate to an end by saying that Babar cannot be compared with Kohli in any way and they "shouldn't be in the same line".

Read Also
PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam's Replacement Kamran Ghulam Slams Hundred On Debut In Multan; Video
article-image

Babar's rapid decline and eventual ouster

The last couple of years have been particularly disappointing for Babar, who hit an all-time low in his career earlier this week when he was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the remainder of the Test series against England.

The Pakistan coaching staff maintains that Babar has been rested and therefore, released from the Test squad but the entire cricketing fraternity is well aware of the actual situation.

Like Babar's declining career, Pakistan cricket is also at an all-time low with their Test team in the middle of a winless streak on home soil since 2021, having lost 6 out of their last 10 games.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better...

'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better...

Ex-India Spinner Neetu David Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame Along With AB de Villiers & Alastair...

Ex-India Spinner Neetu David Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame Along With AB de Villiers & Alastair...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off After Persistent Rain Washes Away Two...

IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off After Persistent Rain Washes Away Two...

Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Behind Attacking Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood, Gives WWE An Ultimatum To...

Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Behind Attacking Cody Rhodes After Bad Blood, Gives WWE An Ultimatum To...

'Paras Mhambrey Returns Home': Mumbai Indians Bring Back Ex-India Bowling Coaching For IPL 2025

'Paras Mhambrey Returns Home': Mumbai Indians Bring Back Ex-India Bowling Coaching For IPL 2025