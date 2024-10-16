'Babar Azam & Virat Kohli Shouldn't Be In Same Line': R Ashwin Shuts Down Debate On Who's The Better Batter; WATCH

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wants to end the debate on who's a better batter in world cricket at the moment - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam.

Fans from Pakistan have long been comparing Babar's talent with Kohli's class, but the batter himself hasn't been able to back up his numbers against the Indian cricket legend.

Babar nowhere near Kohli's class

Kohli has dominated all formats of the game with his bat in almost every country and condition for well over a decade. He remains an epitome of consistency and is still as fit as any other world-class athlete at the age of 35.

Babar on the other hand, showed tremendous potential when he burst onto the scene in 2015 and took world cricket by storm in the first five years of his career. But he hasn't been able to match the level of consistency that Kohli has achieved in white and red-ball cricket.

Ashwin's take on Kohli vs Babar

Ashwin therefore, wanted to put this debate to an end by saying that Babar cannot be compared with Kohli in any way and they "shouldn't be in the same line".

Babar's rapid decline and eventual ouster

The last couple of years have been particularly disappointing for Babar, who hit an all-time low in his career earlier this week when he was dropped from the Pakistan squad for the remainder of the Test series against England.

The Pakistan coaching staff maintains that Babar has been rested and therefore, released from the Test squad but the entire cricketing fraternity is well aware of the actual situation.

Like Babar's declining career, Pakistan cricket is also at an all-time low with their Test team in the middle of a winless streak on home soil since 2021, having lost 6 out of their last 10 games.