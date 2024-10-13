'India Didn’t Bench Virat Kohli': Fakhar Zaman Reacts To Babar Azam Getting Dropped From PAK vs ENG Test Series

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has called out the selectors for dropping Babar Azam from the remaining two Test series against England. The left-handed batter took to his official handle on X, claiming how even Indian legend Virat Kohli was persisted with during his rough phase. Zaman reckons Pakistan can still avoid pressing the panic button.

Babar, once a top five batter in the ICC Test rankings, has witnessed his form going down significantly. The right-handed batter managed only 35 runs in the first Test in Multan on a surface which was considered to be a good batting track. The former captain has also now gone in Test cricket without a half-century in 18 innings.

Meanwhile, Zaman took to X and urged the fans and selectors to safeguard their key players instead of degrading them.

"It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively. If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them."

Pakistan squad for 2nd and 3rd Test:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wicket-kepeer), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood.

Former Pakistan pace and member of national selection committee member Aaqib Javed reasoned that the the likes of Shaheen and Babar have been left out to allow them some break.