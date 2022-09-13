AWPC World Powerlifting Championship: 13-year-old Ishti Kaur wins gold

Photo: Twitter Image

Ishti Kaur of Noida won the gold medal at the age of 13 years in the recently concluded AWPC World powerlifting championship in Manchester (UK).

Ishti Kaur participated in the teenage group and won the gold medal by lifting a 75 kg deadlift in the 38 kg category. She lifted twice her body weight and also being awarded the best lifter in the women's teenage category.

A student of class 9th in GD Goenka public school, Ishti Kaur is being coached by her father Daljeet Singh, a multiple-time world champion in powerlifting.