AWPC World Powerlifting Championship: 13-year-old Ishti Kaur wins gold

Ishti Kaur of Noida won the gold medal at the age of 13 years in the recently concluded AWPC World powerlifting championship in Manchester (UK).
Ishti Kaur participated in the teenage group and won the gold medal by lifting a 75 kg deadlift in the 38 kg category. She lifted twice her body weight and also being awarded the best lifter in the women's teenage category.
A student of class 9th in GD Goenka public school, Ishti Kaur is being coached by her father Daljeet Singh, a multiple-time world champion in powerlifting.
Read Also
India squad for T20 World Cup: 'Dreams do come true': Dinesh Karthik expresses happiness on Twitter
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)