India squad for T20 World Cup: 'Dreams do come true': Dinesh Karthik expresses happiness on Twitter

India's Dinesh Karthik |

Mumbai: The ace finisher of the Indian cricket team, Dinesh Karthik, has been selected for the squad of 15 for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and his happiness is uncountable as he shared 'Dreams do come true' on his Twitter handle immediately after getting the news of being successfully included in the team for the coveted series.

The announcement was made on September 12 by the officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

His tweet has been well received by the Twitterat-ies. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper- and right hand batsman was one of the group of wicketkeepers tried out by India in the Ganguly era of Indian cricket before the arrival of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Nevertheless, having been in and out of the Indian team and in the limited opportunities he's had, he has performed exclusively behind the stumps as well as with the bat.

He is getting acclaim for his selection on Twitter. However, his Twitter handles are reverting to him with tweets about his dream of winning the World Cup.The T20 squad include.

Former cricketers and Indian cricket fans had expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Dinesh Karthik from the playing XI in crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka after the so-called finisher managed to play only a single ball in the tournament.

In the dead rubber against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, the 37-year-old bowled the first-ever over of his international career when stand-in captain KL Rahul gave him the ball.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's squad for T20 World Cup below:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar has been kept as stand-by players.

Dreams do come true 💙 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022