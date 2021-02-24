'Awake, responsive and recovering': Tiger Woods' family after accident, surgery

Legendary Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a severe car accident on Tuesday. He is recovering in a hospital after undergoing surgery for serious leg injuries he sustained during the crash, the family said in a statement.

Woods was driving in a Los Angeles suburb when his car crashed, rolling several times. The officials claimed that looking at the severity of the accident, Woods was lucky to survive.

"He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," Woods' family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Moreover, the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan claimed that Woods underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle.

The statement further read that a rod had to be inserted into his tibia "a combination of screws and pins" were used to stabilize his foot and ankle.