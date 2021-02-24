Tiger Woods hospitalised after car crash - What we know so far

Well-known golfer Tiger Woods has been hospitalised after a car accident. He suffered multiple injuries after his sports utility vehicle went off the road and rolled over. The incident took place around 7:12 am, and while the sportsman was believed to be alert and communicative in the wake of the accident, he had to be pulled out through the windshield and the jaws of life tool had to be used.

"The airbags went off, and the inside of the vehicle stayed basically intact, which gave him a cushion to survive the crash," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Both his legs were seriously injured, county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said. According to reports he has since undergone leg surgery at the Harborview Hospital.

Woods was alone in the SUV on Tuesday when it crashed into a raised median, crossed two oncoming lanes, and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference. Authorities said they checked for any odour of alcohol or other signs that he was under the influence of a substance and found none. They didn't say how fast he was driving, although they have suggested that the speed was "greater than normal."