 Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest World No.1 In Men's Doubles After Advancing To Semifinal With Matthew Ebden
Rohan Bopanna has become the fourth Indian player Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to be the World No.1 in doubles

Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Rohan Bopanna | Credits: Twitter

Indian veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna has added another feather to his cap following his quarterfinal win with partner Matthew Ebden against Argentine pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in Men's Doubles at Australian Open 2024 on Wednesday, January 24.

Bopanna has become the fourth Indian doubles player after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza to become the World No.1. Also, the 43-year-old will be oldest player to top the rankings in Men's Doubles after the ATP Rankings get updated following the conclusion of Australian Open.

Following the fourth-round win against Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, Rohan Bopanna was assured of World No.2 ranking in Men's Doubles. However, the semifinal win with Ebden against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni has guaranteed his position at the top of the world rankings in Men's Doubles.

