 Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden Sail Into Men's Doubles Quarterfinal
The Indian-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni in the quarterfinals of Men's doubles at Australian Open 2024.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden | Credits: Twitter

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men’s doubles quarterfinal of the Australian Open with an impressive 7-6 7-6 victory over Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic here on Monday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and his Aussie partner, who are seeded second in the draw, were broken early in both sets but showed themselves to be up to the task with some great returns against the 14th seeds.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have had a quite run in the ongoing Australian Open 2024. The pair began its campaign with a tough three-set thriller against Australian duo of James Duckworth and Mark Polmans in the opening round of the men's doubles event.

Thereafter, Indian-Australian pair defeated another Australian pair of John Millman and Edward Winter in two straight sets in the second round of the tournament.

After reaching the quarterfinal with the third round win against Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, India's no.1 Doubles player is assured of World No.2 ranking, which will be updated on ATP rankings following the conclusion of Australian Open 2024.

Bopanna-Ebden to face Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni in quarterfinal

The Indian-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will take on Argentine duo of Maximo Gonzalez-Andres Molteni in the quarterfinals of Men's doubles at Australian Open 2024.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni overcame tough battle against Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons to win the three-set thriller in third round at Melbourne Mark.

Bopanna and Ebden will look to keep their campaign alive at Australian Open 2024.

