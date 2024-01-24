Australian Open 2024: Alexander Zverev Knocks Out World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz In 4-Set Thriller To Reach Semi-Finals

In a noteworthy performance on Wednesday at the Australian Open 2024, Alexander Zverev secured a significant victory, marking his first Grand Slam win against a Top 5 opponent.

The sixth-seeded German defeated World No. 2 Alcaraz with a score of 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4, advancing to the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second time.

How Zverev outclassed Alcaraz

Zverev's dominance was anchored in an impressive 85 percent accuracy on his first serves.

Throughout the match, he won 73 percent (69/94) of points behind his initial deliveries, showcasing a solid foundation for his game.

The opening two sets saw Zverev combining his effective serving with impeccable groundstrokes, effectively neutralizing Alcaraz's powerful shots.

See-saw battle on Rod Laver Arena

Although Alcaraz managed to break Zverev for the first time when the German served for victory at 5-3 in the third set, the Spaniard's comeback attempt was momentarily halted.

Despite Alcaraz's remarkable ball-striking and winning the tie-break, Zverev held firm in the fourth set, securing the win in a three-hour, six-minute battle.

Zverev vs Medvedev in semis

Zverev's next challenge in Melbourne is a semi-final clash against Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev advanced by narrowly defeating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, securing his place in the Australian Open semi-final for the third time.

The upcoming encounter inside Rod Laver Arena on Friday will mark their 19th meeting on the ATP Tour, with Medvedev holding an 11-7 advantage. Importantly, this match will be their first meeting at a Grand Slam event.