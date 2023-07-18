Australia Pulls Out As Host Of CWG 2026; Here's Why Victoria Doesn't Want The 12-Day Event

Australia has shockingly pulled out as the host of the Commonwealth Games 2026, which was supposed to be held in the state of Victoria. The decision was taken by the country to due to the high cost of hosting the 12-day sporting event.

Australia has hosted the CWG five times in the past in 1938, 1962, 1982, 2006 and 2018 but they don't want to hold the next edition.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews revealed that the cost of hosting the CWG 2026 was initially estimated to be around A$2.6 billion but it has now emerged that the price would be as high as A$7 billion.

'Will not take money out of hospitals and schools'

"I've made a lot of difficult calls, a lot of very difficult decisions. Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that.

"I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to host an event that is three times the cost estimated and budgeted for last year," Andrews stated at a press conference in Melbourne.

Andrews said Victoria has already informed the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) of their decision but the cost of breaking the 2026 contract had yet to be decided.

CWG disappointed with Australia's decision

The CWG Federation expressed disappointment at Australia's decision to withdraw.

"We are disappointed that we were only given eight hours' notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the government," CWG federation said in a statement.

Other states, New Zealand also not interested

Victoria had first hosted the CWG in 2006 but their refusal has led to all other Aussie states backing out. New Zealand is also not keen to host the CWG 2026, according to reports.

"It’s a comprehensive let-down for the athletes, the excited host communities, First Nations Australians who were at the heart of the Games, and the millions of fans that would have embraced a sixth home Games in Australia.

"The stated costs overrun, in our opinion, are a gross exaggeration," Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) chief Craig Phillips said in a statement.

