CWG gold medallist Sanjita Chanu handed four-year ban for failing dope test

Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu on Tuesday was handed a four-year ban for failing a dope test last year. The ban has been handed to the two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

The Manipuri has the option to appeal against the decision of the disciplinary panel. She can do that by approaching to the appeals panel of the NADA within 21 days from the date of receipt of the decision.

The 29-year-old had tested positive for an anabolic steroid — Drostanolone Metabolite — that features in the World Anti-doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list.

Her dope sample was collected in-competition on September 30, 2022 during the National Games in Gujarat last year.

“…. it is held that the Athlete has violated Article 2.1 & 2.2 of the NADA ADR, 2021, she is hereby sanctioned with an ineligibility of four (04) years as per Article 10.2.1 of the NADA ADR, 2021,” the three-member NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary panel headed by Chaitanya Mahajan said in the order.

Ban commences from November 1

Sanjita’s ban will commence from November 12, 2022, the date of her provisional suspension.

“The period of ineligibility shall commence from the date of provisional suspension i.e,12.11.2022. It shall be noted that the athlete has failed to satisfy the panel that the ADRV was non-intentional as per Article 10.2.1.1 of the NADA ADR, 2023.” This a is a huge setback for Sanjita, who will be stripped of the National Games silver medal as a result of the positive test.

“As per Article 10.10 of the NADA ADR, 2021, the athlete is hereby disqualified of all of the individual results obtained in the said Event with all Consequences, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes since 30-09-2022,” the order, dated March 31, read.

Sanjita had won gold in 48kg ahead of Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. At the 2018 edition of the CWG in Gold Coast, she was crowned champion in the 53kg category. (With PTI inputs)

