 Australia Captain Pat Cummins Played 5th Ashes Test With Suspected Broken Wrist, May Miss 3 ODIs In India
The Australian pace spearhead had injured his wrist on the opening day of the final Ashes Test at the Oval last week.

Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Australia skipper Pat Cummins could miss the three-match ODI series against India next month having played the fifth Ashes Test with a suspected broken wrist. Cricket Australia is yet to reveal the details of Cummins' injured left wrist.

The men from Down Under will fly to India for the ODI series, which is slated to begin on September 22 in Mohali.

Australia are scheduled to play three T20Is and five ODIs against South Africa, starting August 30, following which they will travel to India for the ODIs.

However, "two sources with knowledge of the matter but not authorised to speak publicly say medical staff have not ruled out a possible fracture," according to the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

The Australian pace spearhead had injured his wrist on the opening day of the final Ashes Test at the Oval last week.

He had played the remainder of the Test with a heavily-strapped wrist, and while the injury did not appear to impede Cummins' bowling, the skipper's discomfort while batting was evident.

Cummins likely to take rest

However, after playing six Tests in two months, including the World Test Championship final against India, Cummins was expected to take some time off.

CA is likely to announce the squads for Australia's upcoming white-ball assignments, that includes the tour of South Africa and India, next week.

Mitchell Marsh is expected to lead in Cummins' absence. The all-rounder is also in contention to be named Australia's T20 skipper.

Star batter Steve Smith had captained Australia in Cummins' absence in India earlier this year.

