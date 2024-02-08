AUS vs WI: Mitchell Marsh Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cleared To Play 1st T20I Against West Indies

Mitchell Marsh | Credits: Twitter

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh has been tested for positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first T20I of the three-match series against West Indies, starting on January 9 (Friday) at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Marsh has become the latest victim of COVID-19 spree in Australian camp during the ongoing home series against West Indies. Before Mitchell Marsh, the latest victim was Josh Inglis who diagnosed with virus ahead of the 1st ODI against Caribbean side but was cleared to play with safety precautions.

Just like other Australian teammates, Mitchell Marsh has been cleared by Cricket Australia to take the field in the 1st T20I against West Indies. The 33-year-old will have to maintain distance from his teammates throughout the match and use separate dressing room in order to avoid any physical contact with the players.

"Australia T20 skipper Mitch Marsh has tested positive to Covid-19 but will still play in tomorrow’s first T20 against the Windies in Hobart, in line with CA protocols. Marsh will use a separate dressing room during the match and stay distanced while on the field." Cricket Australia's statement

Australia T20 skipper Mitch Marsh has tested positive to Covid-19 but will still play in tomorrow’s first T20 against the Windies in Hobart, in line with CA protocols. Marsh will use a separate dressing room during the match and stay distanced while on the field. #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2024

Cameron Green was the first Australian player to be infected with the virus in the ongoing home series against West Indies. Also, he was the first male cricketer and second after Kim McGrath to take the field despite testing positive for COVID-19 during the 2nd Test against Caribbean side. However, Green maintained his distance from his teammates during national anthem and wicket celebration.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, Travis Head, and Moises Henriques have been infected with virus but didn't stop them from carrying on their national duties.