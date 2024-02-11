AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell Becomes Fastest Player To Score 5 T20I Centuries

Glenn Maxwell | Credits: Twitter

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scripted a historic feat during the ongoing second T20I against West Indies at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, January 11. Maxwell became the fastest player to record five centuries in the history of T20I cricket.

The 34-year-old achieved the milestone in his 102nd match of his T20I career, surpassing Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's 151 matches to complete five T20I centuries. Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell are the only players to have scored five centuries in the history of T20I cricket. Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav (4) and former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (3) ranked 3rd and 4th on the list of players with most T20I centuries.

Maxwell was batting on 97 when hit a four off Romario Shepherd's delivery to get to his fifth century in the shortest on the fifth ball of the 18th over of Australia's batting. In the final ball of the over, he hit a another four off Shepherd. Australian all-rounder was in absolute carnage mode as he was taking West Indies to the cleaners.

Most T20i centuries:



Glenn Maxwell - 5* (94 innings).

Rohit Sharma - 5 (143 innings).

Suryakumar Yadav - 4 (57 innings). pic.twitter.com/MvXYgSVnia — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2024

Glenn Maxwell scored his fourth T20I ton during the tour of India in November last year. The 34-year-old is one of the greatest batters in white-ball cricket for Australia. His hard hitting ability has made him a asset in the Australian team.

Glenn Maxwell made his T20I debut against Pakistan in 2012 and went on to cement his place in the team. He is the third leading run-getter for Australian in T20I, amassing 2405, including five centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 30.83 in 102 matches.

Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 120 as Australia posts 241/4

Glenn Maxwell emerged as a star performer in Australia's batting as he played a sensational knock of 120 off 55 balls at an impressive strike of 218.18 to help the hosts post 241/4 in 20 overs.

After Australia was asked to bat first by West Indies skipper Rovman Powell, the hosts lost an early wicket in Josh Inglis for 4, dismissed by Jason Holder at 16/1. Then, David Warner was joined by Mitchell Marsh to carry on Australia's innings. Marsh played a quickfire knock of 29 off 12 balls before he was removed by Alzarri Joseph at 57/2.

David Warner's stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed by Romario Shepherd for 22 at 64/3. Thereafter, Glenn Maxwell carried on Australia's innings. He formed a 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis until the latter was dismissed for 16 at 146/4.

Maxwell was joined by Tim David. The pair formed an unbeaten 95-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take Australia past 200-run mark in the first innings. David played an excellent knock of 31 off 14 balls at an impressive strike rate of 221.43.

For West Indies, Jason Holder scalped two wickets while Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd picked a wicket each. Akel Hossein was the worst economical bowler as he conceded 32 wickets without taking a wicket at an average of 10.7 in 3 overs.