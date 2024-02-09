AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

Alzarri Joseph. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was not happy with the fielding efforts of his teammates during the opening T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The right-arm pacer starred at them angrily for a few minutes as the two fielders failed to go for the catch and thereby kept looking at one another.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Australia's innings as Tim David looked to go over mid-wicket but mistimed the full toss. It was a skyer, but both fielders looked at one another, resulting the ball to fall in no man's land.

If looks could kill...



Alzarri Joseph was NOT happy with this fielding effort #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/1gMN00SLbX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2024

Joseph, one of the frontline seamers and who bowled his full quota, finished with 2 wickets in his 4 overs while giving away 46 runs. The Antiguan took two crucial scalps of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, both in the same over.

David Warner top-scores with 70 as Australia set 214 to win for the West Indies:

West Indian skipper Rovman Powell sent Australia into bat and the openers cashed in on a true surface. David Warner and Josh Inglis built a 93-run partnership in only 7.6 overs, with the former top-scoring with 70 off 36 deliveries. After a mini-wobble from the home side, Tim David provided the impetus with a 17-ball 37, while Matthew Wade also struck 21 off 14 balls.

While the two-Test series resulted in a draw, Australia swept the Caribbeans 3-0 in the one-dayers.