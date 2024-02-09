 AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

Alzarri Joseph was caught starring angrily as his teammates failed to go for the catch during the 1st T20I against the West Indies.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Alzarri Joseph. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph was not happy with the fielding efforts of his teammates during the opening T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The right-arm pacer starred at them angrily for a few minutes as the two fielders failed to go for the catch and thereby kept looking at one another.

Read Also
AUS vs WI, 3rd ODI: Roston Chase And Matthew Forde Involved In Heated Exchange After Horrible...
article-image

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Australia's innings as Tim David looked to go over mid-wicket but mistimed the full toss. It was a skyer, but both fielders looked at one another, resulting the ball to fall in no man's land.

Joseph, one of the frontline seamers and who bowled his full quota, finished with 2 wickets in his 4 overs while giving away 46 runs. The Antiguan took two crucial scalps of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, both in the same over.

David Warner top-scores with 70 as Australia set 214 to win for the West Indies:

West Indian skipper Rovman Powell sent Australia into bat and the openers cashed in on a true surface. David Warner and Josh Inglis built a 93-run partnership in only 7.6 overs, with the former top-scoring with 70 off 36 deliveries. After a mini-wobble from the home side, Tim David provided the impetus with a 17-ball 37, while Matthew Wade also struck 21 off 14 balls.

While the two-Test series resulted in a draw, Australia swept the Caribbeans 3-0 in the one-dayers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of...

'Play Safe, Play Clean, And Play Fair': Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Stresses On Integrity Ahead Of...

Meet Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's Politician Wife At Centre Of Feud Between Father & Son

Meet Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's Politician Wife At Centre Of Feud Between Father & Son

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: Alzarri Joseph Stares Angrily As His Teammates Fail To Go For The Catch; Watch

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Last 3 Tests With Stiff Back, Groin Pain - Report

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss Last 3 Tests With Stiff Back, Groin Pain - Report

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: David Warner Becomes 3rd Cricketer To Play 100 Matches In All 3 Formats

AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: David Warner Becomes 3rd Cricketer To Play 100 Matches In All 3 Formats