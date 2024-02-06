AUS vs WI, 3rd ODI: Roston Chase And Matthew Forde Involved In Heated Exchange After Horrible Mix-Up; Watch

Roston Chase and Matthew Forde had a heated exchange. | (Credits: Screengrab)

West Indies batters Roston Chase and Matthew Forde were involved in a heated argument during the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra on Tuesday after a horrible mix-up resulted in a run-out. While Forde was walking back to the pavilion, he and Chase exchanged some words as they seem to blame one another for the mishap.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of the innings as substitute fielder Mckenzie Harvey stopped a mistimed pull shot from Forde at deep mid-wicket with a dive. While Forde ran more than halfway on the pitch, Chase stayed at his end as Harvey threw the ball to keeper Josh Inglis, who broke the stumps easily. Forde, who also fell while running, had to walk back for a two-ball duck as the tourists slid to 73-7.

West Indies skittled for 86 as Australia primed to seal series whitewash:

Meanwhile, the Caribbeans registered one of their lowest ODI totals at the Manuka Oval in Canberra as Australia's ruthless bowling attack hardly gave them an inch after winning the toss. The 3rd over of the innings saw Kjorn Ottley fail to take utilise the DRS to reverse the LBW decision despite getting a big inside edge.

Xavier Bartlett, who returned to the 3rd ODI after missing the 2nd, starred again with 4 wickets, while Lance Morris and Adam Zampa picked up 2 each. West Indies' only victory in this tour Down Under is likely to be the 2nd Test in Brisbane as Shamar Joseph took 7 wickets in the 4th innings.