AUS vs WI, 1st T20I: David Warner Becomes 3rd Cricketer To Play 100 Matches In All 3 Formats

Australia veteran batter David Warner has achieved a rare milestone in international cricket during the first T20I against West Indies at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, January 9.

Warner became the first Australian cricketer and the third overall after former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor and Team India's talismanic batter to play 100 matches in all formats in International Cricket. In the ongoing T20I series against West Indies is David Warner's 100th appearance in the format after representing Australia in 161 and 112 Tests, respectively.

Taylor retired from international cricket in April 2022 after playing 236 ODIs, 112 Tests and 102 T20Is. While, Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008 and went on to play 292 ODIs, 113 Tests and 117 T20Is over the last 16 years. Kohli currently holds the record of most runs in the shortest format of the (4037*).

David Warner retired from Test and ODI cricket after playing the final innings of the third Test against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney. Warner scored spirited 57 off 75 balls while chasing Australia's target of 130 set by Pakistan.

The 37-year-old will be part of Australia T20I setup and will retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to take in West Indies and USA on July 1.