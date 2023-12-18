AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Pakistan Fined 10% Match Fee, Docked 2 WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate In Perth

The International Cricket Council (ICC) added to Pakistan's woes on Monday as it fined the Test squad and docked points from its World Test Championship (WTC) campaign for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test against Australia.

The entire Pakistan team has been fined 10% match fee and docked two WTC points as punishment for not maintaining the proper over rate.

This adds to the 360-run defeat Pakistan suffered at the hands of the WTC champions at the Optus stadium in Perth last week.

Chasing a mammoth 450 runs to win, the visitors folded for just 89 in their second innings on the fourth day of the Test match to go down 0-1 in the 3-match series.

ICC penalises Pakistan

In adherence to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, addressing minimum over-rate violations, players face a penalty of five percent of their match fee for each over not bowled within the designated time frame.

Additionally, pursuant to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team incurs a deduction of one point for every over they fall short. Consequently, two points have been subtracted from Pakistan’s total in the World Test Championship.

The sanctions were imposed by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee, Javagal Srinath, subsequent to the discovery that Pakistan fell two overs short, even with allowances for time taken into account.

The charges were brought forth by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and fourth umpire Donovan Koch. In response, Shan Masood, the Pakistan captain, admitted guilt to the offense and accepted the imposed sanctions.