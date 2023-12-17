ICC WTC Points Table (2023-2025): India On Top After Pakistan's Humiliating Loss To Australia In Perth Test

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 17, 2023
India regained top spot in the points table of ongoing WTC Championship 2023-25 following Pakistan's 306-run defeat to Australia in Perth
Pakistan slipped to second sports WTC points after losing to Australia in Perth Test. Men in Green has PTC of 66.67% from two wins and a defeat
New Zealand are currently at the third spot in the WTC points table with PTC of 50%. They recently won the 2nd Test against Bangladesh
Bangladesh hold joint-third position alongside Bangladesh with PTC of 50% from a win and a defeat in ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle
Reigning World Test Champions Australia are currently placed at 4th spot with PTC of 41.67% from 3 wins and two losses. Their result was 306-run win against Pakistan in Perth
West Indies sit at the sixth position in the points with PTC of 16.67% . They are yet to win a Test match in ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle
Ben Stokes-led England Test team are currently at the seventh spot with PTC of 15% from two wins, as many losses, and a draw. They've penalty of 19 points
Sri Lanka are second from bottom of the WTC Points table with PTC of 0% as they are yet to win a Test in this WTC Cycle
South Africa are currently at the bottom of the points table as they will begin WTC 2023-25 campaign against India in Boxing Day Test at Centurion
