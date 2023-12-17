AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Australia Hammer Pakistan After David Warner Heroics, Nathan Lyon 501 Wickets

Australia took less than four days to crush Pakistan by 360 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Perth on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 450 for victory, the Pakistani second innings folded for just 89 in less than a couple of sessions thanks to a clinical bowling performance from the home team led by pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, both of whom grabbed a couple of wickets each.

Lyon makes history in Perth

But it was off-spinner Nathan Lyon who stole the limelight on the final day of the match as he bagged his 500th Test wicket to make history for Australia. Faheem Ashraf became Lyon's 500th victim in Test cricket.

"Great feeling to take 500 wickets. Nice to get back after the injury, I have not taken anything for granted, especially playing for Australia, appreciate every moment of my career," Lyon said after the match.

Australia had earlier gained a sizeable 216-run lead in the first innings thanks to David Warner's swashbuckling 164 under pressure on the first day.

Pakistan batters let team down

The hosts posted 487 on the board thanks to Warner and Mitchell Marsh's (90) knocks before bowling out Pakistan for 271.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq's 62 turned out to be the only half-century for Pakistan in this Test match as batters let down the visitors in both innings.

Lyon bagged 3 wickets in the first innings and was left stranded on 499 but he came back on the fourth day to reach the landmark and become the 8th bowler in history to clinch 500 Test scalps. He is also the third Aussie after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) to achieve the feat.

"500 Test wickets around the world is huge. Couldn't be happier for him. He was out for six months with a calf injury and it's great to see him back," Aussie skipper Pat Cummins said of Lyon.