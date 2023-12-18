AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Hassan Ali's Hilarious Dancing Video During Barefoot Circle Ceremony In Perth Goes Viral; Watch

Pakistan Pacer Hassan Ali dancing during Barefoot Circle Ceremony ahead of Perth Test | Credits: Twitter/Farid Khan

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali has often delighted his fans with his hilarious off-field laughter. The 29-year-old never fails to show his funny side of him when he engage himself to entertain his fans and teammates.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where he can be seen showcasing hilarious dancing moves during the Barefoot Circle Ceremony ahead of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Barefoot Circle Ceremony is a customary tradition, especially in Australian Cricket in order to mark the beginning of the Perth Test on Thursday, December.

Barefoot Circle Ceremony took place on the opening day of the Test series opener between hosts Australia and visitors Pakistan in Perth. As soon as the ceremony began, Hassan Ali enthusiastically jumped to dance in presence of both teams during the event.

The spontaneous dance moves by Hassan Ali received a round of applause not just from his Pakistani teammates but also from Australian cricketers and spectators at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Pakistan suffered 306-run defeat to Australia in Perth Test

Pakistan didn't have a good start to the Test series against Australia as they suffered humiliating 306-run defeat to the hosts in the 1st Test in Perth.

After Australia declared their second innings at 233/5, Pakistan had an arduous task of chasing the target of 396 on bouncy Perth pitch. However, the visitors succumbed to pressure and were bundled out for 89 in 30.2 overs, with Imam-ul-Haq (10), Babar Azam (14), and Saud Shakeel (24) registering double-digit scores.

Mitchell Starc (3/31) and Josh Hazlewood (3/13) took six wickets together. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon (2/14) scalped two wickets to complete his 500 Test wickets.

Lyon became the third Australian after late Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath and the 8th overall to achieve this milestone in Test Cricket history.

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns with each other in the 2nd Test of the three-match series at Melbourne Cricket Stadium on December 26.