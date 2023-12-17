AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Hilarious Scenes As Australian Players Try To Catch Scrap Of Paper On The Field; Watch

Australian players try to catch the scrap of paper. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Australia continuing their dominance over Pakistan over 4 days in the 1st Test in Perth, the hosts were wholeheartedly enjoying themselves on the field. However, a hilarious moment was captured on camera as the Australian players tried to catch a scrap of paper which was trying to move away from them due to the breeze at the venue.

The incident occurred on day 4 during the 2nd innings as Marnus Labuschagne caught the piece of paper on the field, with Nathan Lyon also joining him to grab hold of it. The duo, along with Usman Khawaja, were unsuccessful, as the piece of paper kept deceiving them. It was Steve Smith, who managed to catch it and celebrated before putting it back in his pocket.

Fist pumps and high fives!



Not for anything cricket-related, but for picking up a piece of rubbish 😂#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/wsb2sEZn6V — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2023

Australia go 1-0 up as Pakistan's batting crumbles on day 4 in Perth:

Meanwhile, Australia were relentless with the bat on a spiteful pitch despite losing Steve Smith and Travis Head early on day 4. However, Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh consolidated well before shifting their gear to put Pakistan's bowlers on the sword. Pat Cummins declared, leaving Pakistan 450 to chase down.

Pakistan batters struggled from the outset as Mitchell Starc struck in the first over of the innings, sending back Abdullah Shafique. Australia's relentless bowling unit reduced the tourists to 53-4 before tea and picked the remaining six scalps for 36 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked up 3 wickets each, while Nathan Lyon took 2 to reach the milestone of 500 Test victims.