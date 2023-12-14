AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: David Warner Kickstarts His Farewell Test Series With Incredible Century

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has kicked-off the beginning of his final Test series of his career by bringing up a century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday.

Warner registered his 26th century in his Test career and the first since December 2022, where he scored a double century against South Africa. The 37-year-old has levelled up with former West Indies batting legend Sir Gary Sobers on the list of most centuries by players in Test Cricket.

The southpaw was in pressure amid his inconsistency in Test cricket. However, David Warner put the pressure aside and came out all blazing guns to silence his critics with an incredible century.

David Warner hit a four off Pakistan pacer Aamer Jamal to bring up his first three-figure mark in 12 months. As soon as he reached the century, veteran Australian opener celebrated it in his trademark manner. The entire crowd at Optus Stadium gave a big round of applause to Warner for beginning his farewell Test tour on a high note.

With this century against Pakistan, David Warner has extended his record for most centuries by an opener in international cricket (49*). He also record for second-most centuries by an active player across all formats.

Australia dominate Pakistan bowlers

After opting to bat first in the first Test against Pakistan, Australia opening pair of Usman Khawaja and David Warner provided a good start to the innings. The duo formed a 125-run partnership until Khawaja was dismissed for 41 by Shaheen Afridi in the second session.

Thereafter, Australia lost another wicket in Marnus Labuschagne for 16 after he was trapped in front of the wickets by Faheem Ashraf at 159/2

David Warner was joined by Steve Smith at the crease to carry on Australia's batting. Warner brought up his century when Australia were 190/2. The hosts crossed 200-run mark in the 46th over of the first innings.

At the end of second session, Australia posted a total of 210/2 in 50 overs, with Warner and Smith unbeaten on 111 and 21, respectively.