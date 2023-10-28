AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Australian Fan Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Siya Ram' In Dharamsala Stadium; Watch Viral Video

Crowd at Dharamsala stadium. | (Credits: Screengrab)

An Australian fan was heard chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' during the clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday. In a video that has gone massively viral on social media, the Indian fans were seen encouraging them and the Aussie fan kept saying it repeatedly.

Even during the Australia-Pakistan clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, an Australian fan was seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' with hands held above his head:

Meanwhile, below is the clip from the latest match:

Returning Travis Head blasts a hundred as Australia set a steep target for New Zealand:

Meanwhile, Australia lost the toss and made the Kiwis pay for their poor bowling, especially by their gun new-ball bowlers in Trent Boult and Matt Henry. David Warner and Travis Head had smashed 67 inside 6 overs, with the latter bringing up his century only off 60 deliveries.

The likes of Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh, but fireworks from Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, and Pat Cummins lifted them to a sizeable 388. The Kiwis could've been looking at a 400-run target had Trent Boult not picked up the last 4 wickets for only 1 run.

The Black Caps are coming off a four-wicket defeat against India in Dharamsala, while Australia demolished the Netherlands by 309 runs in their previous fixture.