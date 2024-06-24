AUS vs IND, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: 5 Key Battles To Watch Out For

Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Australia will lock horns in their final T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday, June 24.

The Men in Blue have inched closer to sealing the semifinal berth with two consecutive wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage of the showpiece. Australia, on the other hand, are currently staring at Super 8 exit following their shocking defeat against Afghanistan.

Team India will look to book their berth for the semifinal, while Australia will aim to bounce back from shocking defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in order to keep their semifinal hopes alive. The Men in Blue will be hoping to take revenge from Australia for their heartbreaking ODI World Cup final defeat last year.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash between India and Australia is expected to grab the eyeballs, let's keep an eye on interesting battles between players.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

The battle between Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc would be an interesting during the crucial T20 WC 2024 Super 8 clash. Indian skipper's attacking style of batting and Australian left-arm pacer's ability to swing early in the powerplay will the contest more thrilling. In the T20Is, Mitchell Starc could dismiss Rohit only once. However, Starc is likely to exploit the weakness of Rohit Sharma as Team India captain was dismissed by three left-arm bowlers - Shaheen Afridi, Saurabh Natravalkar and Shakib Al Hasan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

2. Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

This is expected to be an interesting encounter as the both will look to challenge each other in a crucial clash between India and Australia. In T20Is, Kohli and Cummins faced off four times previously, with Team India talismanic batter having an upper hand over the Australian pacer, scoring 25 runs and losing a wicket. Since Kohli is getting back to his rhythm, Pat Cummins is likely to pose a threat to former India captain with his pace and length ball.

3. Rishabh Pant vs Adam Zampa

Rishabh Pant is known for his aggressive batting against spin bowling and Adam Zampa is expected to be brought into the attack when the southpaw is at the crease. Zampa's ability to bowl different variations might thwart Pant's aggressive approach. Interestingly, Pant and Zampa will face off each other for the first time in T20Is. Rishabh Pant and Adam Zampa are currently in good form as they are leading run-getter and wicket-taker for India and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 respectively.

4. Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head

This is expected to be one of the interesting battles to watch out for in the upcoming Super 8 clash between India and Australia. Bumrah has been in a lethal best as he provided early breakthroughs for Team India in the T20 World Cup. Head is likely to face Bumrah on the first ball of the first over and deliver an exciting contest. In T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah and Travis Head faced off only once, with Australian opener scoring 11 runs without getting dismissed by Indian pacer.

5. Kuldeep Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell

Kuldeep Yadav and Glenn Maxwell faced off three times in T20Is, with the Australian all-rounder having a edge over the Indian spinner, scoring 20 runs without getting dismissed. Maxwell loves to play against spin but Kuldeep is known to deceive the batsmen with his ability to bowl in different vairtions. The battle between Kuldeep Yadav and Glenn Maxwell is expected to be an interesting encounter during the Super 8 clash.