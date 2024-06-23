AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Afghanistan’s Stunning Win Can Knock Out Australia From Super 8s, Helping Team India; Here’s How

Afghanistan became a talking point in the cricketing world after they pulled off a historic win against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent's Kingstown on Sunday, June 22.

Rashid Khan-led side defeated a strong Australian side led by Mitchell Marsh by 21 runs. After posting a total of 148/6, thanks to half-centuries from Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51), Afghanistan bowlers did their job incredibly well to bundle out Australia 127 in 19.2 overs.

Gulbadin Naib (4/19) and Naveen ul Haq (3/20) together picked seven wickets to secure a crucial win for Afghanistan following their defeat against India in their opening Super 8 match. Apart from Naib and Naveen, Rashid Khan (1/23), Mohammad Naib (1/1) and Azmatullah Omarzai (1/10) contributed to Afghanistan's bowling by picking a scalp each.

With the win against Australia, Afghanistan have kept their hopes alive for their maiden semifinal in the International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

The win against Australia was crucial as the defeat would have Afghanistan knocked out of the tournament. Afghanistan just a win away to secure top two finish and secure their berth for the semifinal. Rashid Khan-led side will look to put their best foot foreword when they take on Bangladesh in their final Super 8 match. Bangladesh alongside United States have been knocked out of the tournament.

How is Afghanistan's win against Australia helping India?

Afghanistan's historic win against Australia is helping Team India as the 2021 T20 World Cup winner is on the verge of getting knocked out of the ongoing edition of the showpiece event.

Australia will face Team India in the do-or-die clash as the Mitchell Marsh-led side's qualification for the knockouts hangs in the balance following their shocking defeat against Afghanistan. If Australia lose to the Men in Blue, they will get officially knocked out of the tournament.

India's NRR of +2.425 have already put them in a spot to qualify for the semifinal and a defeat against Australia is unlikely to make any difference unless it is a heavy loss, which could impact their NRR.

Afghanistan's qualification to the semifinal will boil down to NRR if they win against Bangladesh and Australia defeat India in their final Super 8 match, Afghanistan will look to win against Bangladesh and hope that India win against Australia in order to avoid the situation where they to rely on NRR to secure their qualification for the semifinal.