'Important For Us Back Home': Skipper Rashid Khan After Afghanistan Pull Off Upset With Win Over Australia In T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan couldn't be happier than with his team pulling off one of the biggest upsets with a 21-run win over India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent's Kingstown on Sunday, June 22.

After posting a total of 148/6 in 20 overs, Afghanistan bundled out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs despite Glenn Maxwell's valiant innings of 59 off 41 balls. Gulbadin Naib led the bowling attack brilliantly as he picked four wickets while conceding just 20 runs in four overs. While, Naveen-ul-Haq registered the figures 3/20 with an economy rate of 5 in four overs.

Apart from Naib and Naveen, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai contributed to Afghanistan's bowling by taking a wicket.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rashid Khan is happy with his team for the way they performed while defending the total. Afghanistan skipper added that he had a belief that his bowlers would defend the team's total.

"Massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys. Quite important for us that we went back with the same playing XI." Rashid said.

"140 was a good total on this wicket. We didn't finish as well as we should have. Opening partnership gave us best start. On this wicket, anything 130-plus, we were capable of defending it as long as we kept calm and had the belief. " he added.

Glenn Maxwell's wicket shifted the momentum of the match in Afghanistan's favour as the Australia all-rounder was anchoring the team's innings after they suffered a batting collapse. After Maxwell's dismissal at 106/6, Australia lost four more wickets in Matthew Wade (5), Pat Cummins (3), Ashton Agar (2) and Adam Zampa (9) for 21 runs and eventually bundled out for 127.

'It's important for us back home': Rashid Khan

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan stated that the historic win against Afghanistan is not just important for the team but for the entire country.

"It's so important for us back home and around the world. I'm sure they're proud and would've enjoyed the game." Rashid said.

With the win over Australia, Afghanistan kept their hopes alive for the semifinal berth of the T20 World Cup 2024. They lost their opening super 8 match against India, but bounced back to secure a crucial victory against 2021 T20 World Cup winner.

Afghanistan were remarkable in the group stage as they won three matches and finished second in the Group A.

Rashid Khan-led side will look to officially qualify for the semifinal when they take on Bangladesh in their final Super 8 clash in St Vincent's Kingstown on Monday, June 24.