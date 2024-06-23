Video: Marcus Stoinis's Unique Send-Off To Rahmanullah Gurbaz After Dismissing Him During AUS vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis did a unique wicket celebration after dismissing Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincient's Kingstown on Sunday, June 23.

After opting to bowl first by skipper Mitchell Marsh, Australia were struggling to take a wicket as Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran came out with all blazing guns and took the team past 100-run mark without losing a wicket in 14 overs.

In the 16th over, Marcus Stoinis was brought into the attack and broke the 118-run partnership between Afghanistan openers by dismissing Gurbaz for 60 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz danced down the track and hit Stoinis's length delivery towards deep square leg. However, he was caught out by David Warner.

Since it was a crucial wicket for Australia, Marcus Stoinis celebrated uniquely by flapping his hands, seemingly gesturing for Rahmanullah Gurbaz to head towards the dressing room.

After Rahmanullah Gurbaz's dismissal, Afghanistan's flow of runs were restricted as they lost three wickets in Azmatullah Omarzai (2), Ibrahim Zadran (51) and Rashid Khan (2) for just 8 runs and they were reduced to 126/4 in 17 overs. Thereafter, Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi kept Afghanistan's scoreboard ticking and the pair was looking to take the team past 150 mark until the forme was dismissed for 13.

Eventually, Afghanistan were restricted to 148/6 after Gulbadin Naib's dismissal.

For Australia, Pat Cummins registered the figures 3/28 with an economy rate 7 in four overs, while Adam Zampa picked two wickets while conceding 28 runs in three overs.

Australia to chase 149 runs to seal semifinal berth

Australia was handed a 149-run target to chase by Afghanistan to officially seal their semifinal berth of the T20 World Cup 2024. The 2021 winner is on a five-match winning streak, having won four matches against England, Scotland, Namibia and Oman in the group stage and defeated Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

If Australia chase down 149-run target, they will secure the top two finish with the second win in the Super 8 stage and book their spot in the semifinal.

In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, Australia were knocked out in the first round round of the tournament despite being the host. The Aussies will look to remove the stains of their disappointing campaign in the last T20 World Cup by winning the silverware in this edition of the showpiece event.