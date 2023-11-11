 AUS vs BAN, CWC 2023: Australia End League Campaign With Record Chase Over Bangladesh After Mitch Marsh 177
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Mitchell Marsh smashed his way to an unbeaten 177 off 132 balls as Australia warmed up nicely for their ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against South Africa with an easy eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final World Cup league game on Saturday.

Australia thus, finished their league engagements with seven wins on the trot. They ended third due to inferior net run-rate compared to South Africa despite having same number of points (14) with the Proteas.

Put in to bat, Bangladesh made 306 for 8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Marsh hit 17 fours and nine sixes to end the match in 44.4 overs as Australia registered their highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history.

Marsh added 120 for the second wicket with David Warner (53) and 175 for the unbroken third wicket stand with Steve Smith (63 not out).

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 306 for 8 in 50 overs (Towhid Hridoy 74, Najmul Hossain Shanto 45; Adam Zampa 2/32, Sean Abbott 2/61).

Australia: 307 for 2 in 44.4 overs (Mitchell Marsh 177 not out, David Warner 53, Steve Smith 63 not out).

