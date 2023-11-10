AUS vs BAN, CWC 2023: All You Need To Know About The Contest

Australia vs Bangladesh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia, one of the semi-finalists, will take on Bangladesh on Saturday in Pune as the 2023 World Cup reaches its business end. While Bangladesh are out of semi-final contention, the contest on Saturday is far from a dead rubber as the Tigers will be looking to seal a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh have a few off-field issues despite sneaking a victory over Sri Lanka as their bowling coach Allan Donald and computer analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran have confirmed that they won't be renewing their contracts after the World Cup. Bangladesh will also miss Shakib al Hasan due to a fractured finger, forcing Nazmul Hossain Shanto to assume the captaincy responsibilities.

Australia, meanwhile, will be looking to deliver a complete performance as a semi-final against a mighty South African side at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata looms. The five-time champions should still ride high on confidence after Glenn Maxwell's whirlwind double-hundred against Afghanistan lead them to an unlikely win.

Australia and Bangladesh squads:

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

When and Where to watch Australia vs Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the fixture will be on Disney+ Hotstar, while the live telecast takes place on Star Sports.

Australia and Bangladesh have locked horns thrice in 50-over World Cups and the latter has won all 3 matches comfortably.

