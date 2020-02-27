'Athletes should be concerned about coronavirus': Ian Thorpe issues warning ahead of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Former Olympian great Ian Thorpe has issued a warning to all the athletes planning to compete in the Tokyo Olympics taking place later this year. With mounting concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the former swimmer also said that it is up to the organisers of the event to maintain the safety of the athletes.

Speaking to The Guardian, Thorpe said, "I would most definitely be concerned. What we need to know is to use some of the best expert disease specialists to find out what is the risk to the team. What is the risk to the other nations and how can we have an Olympic Games, one that is safe, that doesn’t put athletes at risk?"

He added, "What you have to understand as well as there are other risks associated with an Olympic Games, the threat of a terrorist event taking place... And we [athletes] take into consideration those things before we decide to compete."