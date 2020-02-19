Asian Wrestling Championships: Wrestlers seen wearing masks as precaution

They are aware that novel coronavirus is not a threat in India but a few grapplers from countries such as Japan, Korea and Chinese Taipei were seen wearing masks during the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Tuesday as a "precautionary measure".

Ahead of the championships, wrestlers from China were declined visas due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus there. The deadly disease has infected more than 72,000 people and killed nearly 1,900 so far.

"We have a contingent of around 28 and just a few of the wrestlers and officials are wearing masks. Although we know there is no virus here and it is safe but why to take a chance," Seyeon Lee, part of medical staff of Korea, told PTI.

The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year. That city is under a lock-down to prevent the virus from spreading.

The athletes competing here were unanimous in saying that mask was just a precautionary measure.

Bakour Florian, a Digital Project Manager at the world governing body United World Wrestling (UWW), was seen sporting a mask too.