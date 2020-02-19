Asian Wrestling Championships: Sunil Kumar wins India's 1st GR gold in 27 years

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday became the first Indian wrestler in 27 years to win a Greco-Roman gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Sunil defeated Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 to clinch the 87 kg title after a come-from-behind win in his semi-final bout.

The last Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Championships was Pappyu Yadav who won the 48 kg title in 1993.

Earlier, Sunil on his way to the final made an impressive comeback in the semi-final bout. He came back from 1-8 down to win the bout 12-8. This was an improvement for Sunil from his 2019 performance in the same tournament where he won silver.