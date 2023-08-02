Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023: Date, Schedule & All You Need To Know

Actor Udhay holds the Asian Hockey Champions trophy. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Six Asian nations will compete in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023, which will be held in Chennai from August 3 to August 12. These teams will give it their all to win the championship. The Indian squad has a strong track record in the Asian championship and will go into the competition as the odds-on favourites to take home the prize.

With three victories each, India and Pakistan have shared the record for most Asian championship victories. When South Korea defeated Japan in 2021, they became the first-time champions. The nations participating in the upcoming edition are India, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, set for September to October this year, will be preceded by the Asian Champions Trophy in 2023.

Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023?

The live streaming of the tournament will take place on FanCode, while the live telecast will be available on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Complete schedule of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023:

August 3, Thursday Korea vs Japan 4:00 PM

August 3, Thursday Malaysia vs Pakistan 6:15 PM

August 3, Thursday India vs China 8:30 PM

August 4, Friday Korea vs Pakistan 4:00 PM

August 4, Friday China vs Malaysia 6:15 PM

August 4, Friday India vs Japan 8:30 PM

August 6, Sunday China vs Korea 4:00 PM

August 6, Sunday Pakistan vs Japan 6:15 PM

August 6, Sunday Malaysia vs India 8:30 PM

August 7, Monday Japan vs Malaysia 4:00 PM

August 7, Monday Pakistan vs China 6:15 PM

August 7, Monday Korea vs India 8:30 PM

August 9, Wednesday Japan vs China 4:00 PM

August 9, Wednesday Malaysia vs Korea 6:15 PM

August 9, Wednesday India vs Pakistan 8:30 PM

August 11, Friday Fifth place game 3:30 PM

August 11, Friday Semi-final 16:00 PM

August 11, Friday Semi-final 20:30 PM

August 12, Saturday Third place game 6:00 PM

August 12, Saturday Final 8:30 PM

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)