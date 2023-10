Narendra Modi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn't contain his excitement as the nation reached a landmark of 100 medals in the ongoing Asian Games event in China. As a result, he would be hosting all of them on October 10th and penned a congratulatory message on X (formerly known as Twitter).

