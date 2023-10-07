 Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh Hammer Boundary Off Final Delivery To Win Bronze Medal Contest Against Pakistan (Watch)
Bangladesh batter Rakibul Hasan smacked a boundary off the final delivery to help his side win the bronze medal contest against Pakistan in Asian Games 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Bangladesh cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh cricket team scripted a thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asian Games bronze medal match on Saturday, emerging victorious by six-wickets in what was also a rain-hit fixture. Rakibul Hasan smashed a boundary off the final delivery to take Bangladesh to the bronze medal, having lost the opportunity to win gold or silver.

With the contest reduced to five overs each per side, Bangladesh were left to chase 65 in 5 overs after Pakistan made 48, batting first. After Zakir Hasan perished for a two-ball duck, Afif Hossain struck three boundaries and a maximum in his 11-ball 20. Yasir Ali magnified the momentum with a 16-ball 34, consisting of 3 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Bangladesh were still left with 20 runs in the final over, with Ali smacking two sixes. His dismissal in the second-last ball made bronze medal obvious for Pakistan; however, Rakibul Hasan had other plans. He smacked a boundary over wide long-on as Bangladesh went berserk.

Arshad Iqbal's outstanding bowlers go in vain:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's right-arm seamer Arshad Iqbal was sensational as he finished with figures of 2-0-14-3, dismissing Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, and captain Saif Hassan.

With their defeats to Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Pakistan will walk away from the Asian Games empty hand. India and Afghanistan will battle on Sunday for the gold medal.

