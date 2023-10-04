 Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Team Wins Gold In 4x400m Relay, Avinash Sable Bags Silver In 5000m Race
The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh, Amoj Jacob and Muhammad Ajmal finished first with a timing of 3:01.58.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
The Indian men's relay team made history in Hangzhou on Wednesday as they clinched the gold medal in the 4x400m relay final while Avinash Sable bagged the silver medal in the 5000m race at the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian quartet of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh, Amoj Jacob and Muhammad Ajmal finished first with a timing of 3:01.58, ahead of Qatar and Sri Lanka to bag the top prize.

Women's team bags silver

The Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan also claimed a silver in women's 4x400m relay.

The India quartet came up with an effort of 3:27.85 to finish second, while Bahrain dished out a Games record effort of 3:27:65 to claim the top position, while Sri Lanka won the bronze with a timing of 3:30:88.

Sable finishes second

Meanwhile, Sable could not repeat his steeplechase heroics in the 5000m race but still managed to take second position with an effort of 13:21.09.

Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew came up with a Games record effort of 13:17:40 to win the gold, while his compatriot Dawit Fikadu Admasu bagged the bronze with a season best of 13:25:63.

Sable thus, added another medal to his 3000m steeplechase gold which he had claimed last week. Gulveer Singh missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, despite a personal best effort of 13:29:93.

Other Athletics results

Earlier in the day, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the inaugural 35km mixed team event.

In men's high jump, Anil Kushare season best jump of 2.26m but it was not enough as he missed a medal, finising at the fourth spot. He needed to clear the 2.29m mark to stay in the fight for a medal. (With PTI inputs)

