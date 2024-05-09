PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 58: Rain Stops Play In Dharamsala After Patidar, Kohli Take Bengaluru To 119/3 in 10 Overs

Rain Stoppage:

The weather gods have interrupted Match 58 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala.

RCB had reached 119 for 3 in 10 overs when rain stopped play. The showers came right after the wicket of half-centurion Rajat Patidar (55), who forged a 76-run partnership with Virat Kohli (42*).

Toss Update:

Sam Curran's Punjab Kingswon the toss and opted to bowl first against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 58th match of the IPL 2024 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

It is a do-or-die game for both sides as they have to win in order to be in contention for playoffs. PBKS and RCB have made a change each to their playing XI in their crucial. Punjab Kings brought in Liam Livingstone by replacing Kagiso Rabada, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru dropped out-of-form Glenn Maxwell to bring in Lockie Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan continues to remain on the sidelines due to shoulder injury. The skipper played only five matches and scored 152 runs in the ongoing IPL season.

Playing XI

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow(WK), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(C), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(C), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Match Preview:

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing against each other for round two of their clash in IPL 2024. In their last encounter, RCB registered their first victory of the season with a 4-wicket win over PBKS. Virat Kohli was the star performer as he played a splendid match-winning knock of 77 off 49 balls in a 177-run chase.

Punjab Kings are having a mediocre outing in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. Their last match defeat against Chennai Super Kings saw them slipping to the eighth spot with four wins and seven losses. Though, PBKS are still in the race for the playoffs but looks difficult from here even if they win the next games as their knockout qualification will be based on their net run rate (NRR).

A picturesque Dharamsala gets set for an enchanting clash 🏔️👌



Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a must-win encounter 🏟️



Tell us who you're backing tonight 😎



⏰ 7:30 PM IST

💻 https://t.co/4n69KTSZN3

📱 Official IPL App #TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/osSY7vp7Ya — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, bounced back from a six-match losing streak to a three-match winning streak to stay in contention for the playoffs. Faf du Plessis-side is currently at the seventh spot with four wins in 11 outings and accumulated 8 points. Like PBKS, RCB’s playoff qualification will be based on their NRR.