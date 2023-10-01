Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable Becomes First Indian To Win Gold Medal In 3000m Steeplechase

Avinash Sable made history on Sunday as he became the first Indian man athlete to win a gold medal in 3000m men's steeplechase event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Avinash clocked 8.19.54 to finish first and clinch the 12th gold for India in this edition. It is also India's first gold medal in track and field events.

The 29-year-old from Mandwa led the race from start to finish after opening up a sizeable gap between himself and the rest of the field on the track.

Avinash was so far ahead of the rest that none were visible in the frame when he crossed the finish line in first position. In fact, Avinash began to celebrate with around 15 metres before the finish line as he realised he was going to win.

The margin between him and his closest competitor was more than 4 seconds. Japan's Ryoma Aoki (8:23.75) took the silver medal ahead of compatriot Seiya Sunada (8:26.47).

India currently occupies the fourth position on the medal's tally with 12 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze.

China leads the tally with 229 medals (121 gold, 71 silver, 37 bronze) ahead of South Korea (121), Japan (106) and India (43).

Who is Avinash Sable?

Avinash Mukund Sable was born on September 13, 1994, in the village of Mandwa in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

He was recruited in the Indian army after finishing his 12th grade and was part of the 5 Mahar regiment. He was posted at Siachen, Rajasthan and Sikkim.

Avinash came from a humble background where both his parents did farming to run the house. Avinash therefore, learnt about steeplechase quite late his life after he joined the Army's athletics programme in 2015.

