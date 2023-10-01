Asian Games 2023: India Capture 7th Medal In Shooting As Men's Trio Win Gold In Trap-50 Event

Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu & Prithviraj. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian men's trap team trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have clinched gold in the Trap-50 event. They have taken their gold medal tally to 11th and it's also the 7th in shooting. Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu scored a total of 361 points, with Kuwait falling short, given they had 360 under their belt.

Kynan shot a tally of 122 topping the qualification, while Zoravar accumulated 120 to finish 4th. As a result, Kynan and Zoravar have also qualified for the individual finals; however, Prithviraj fell short, having finished a staggering 8th spot with a score of 119.

With that, the trio also set the new Asian Games record on their way to gold medal. As far as the team event goes, the winners will be determined based on the combined scores by a country's shooters in the individual games.

Indian women's trap team wins silver:

Meanwhile, the women's trap team, consisting of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari, bagged silver finishing their campaign behind China, accumulating 337 points. However, China shot a whopping 356 points to finish at the top.

Manisha had a score of 119, Preeti made 112, followed by Rajeshwari's 111. It's worth noting that Manisha also made it to the individual finals.

