Asian Games 2023: Indian Archers Bag Gold In Mixed Team Compound Event

Pravin Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Vennam Surekha. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale clinched gold in the mixed team compound archery after winning a final match against South Korea’s Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday. Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158.

This is the first gold for Archery in the ongoing Asian Games.

With this medal, India has improved its previous best in Jakarta 2018 (70). India now has 71 medals. Earlier, the Indian pair advanced to the final of the mixed team compound archery at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Jyothi-Pravin defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyunto 159-155.

The pair had moved to the semi-final after beating the Malaysian team by a scoreline of 158 - 155 on Wednesday. The Recurve Mixed Team will also be in action and will compete for a medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges India's record of 71 medals in Asian Games:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness at India securing its highest-ever medal tally in the Asian Games history on Wednesday, saying that every medal highlights a journey of hard work and passion.

India's previous best medal tally at a singles Asian Games competition was back in the 2018 event in Jakarta, with 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze medals. But now India has gone past that tally. He wrote in his tweet on X:

"India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games! With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes. Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congrats to our athletes."