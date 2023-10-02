Asian Games 2023: India Bow Out With Bronze In Women's Doubles Table Tennis Event

Indian women's table tennis team. | (Credits: Twitter)

India scripted history at the Asian Games after Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee secured the bronze medal in the Table Tennis Women's Doubles event on Monday. In the second semi-final of the table tennis women's doubles at the ongoing Asian Games, India's Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 4-3 against North Korea's Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak and bagged the first-ever table tennis medal for India in the history of Asian Games.

India had a good start in the match and won the first game by 7-11, but could not maintain consistency as later they only won in the third and sixth in which they won by 7-11, and 5-11 respectively. But later in the last and final game, they could not come back in the game and had to settle for the bronze medal.

Indian pair beat China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang to ensure themselves a semi-final spot:

In their quarter-final match, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee beat World number 2 China's Meng Chen and Yidi Wang to assure themselves a medal in the Table Tennis women's doubles event. The Indian duo beat the higher ranked Chinese pair by 3-1 (11-5, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9) to reach the semi finals. In the medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, India now stands in fourth place with a total of 55 medals, which includes 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals.

