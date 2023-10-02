Asian Games 2023: Where And When To Watch India vs Nepal Quarter Final?

Team India's Asian Games contingent. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India will finally get their Asian Games 2023 underway on October 3rd (Tuesday) as they are amongst the four teams to get a direct entry to the quarter-finals due to their higher seeding. The Men in Blue, led by opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, will lock horns against Nepal as they hope to walk in the footsteps of the women's team and win gold.

India's squad for Asian Games 2023:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Akash Deep

Standby players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan

Where and When to watch?

The battle between India and Nepal will be telecasted on Sony LIV and will start at 6:30 am IST.

Nepal inflicted a record-breaking defeat on Mongolia:

Despite starting as overwhelming favourites, India will be slightly vary of Nepal, who delivered a strong performance against Mongolia to open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign. The Asian nation hammered the highest T20I total of 314 in 20 overs, with Kushal Malla scoring 137 off 50 deliveries, followed by Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee making 61 and 52, respectively.

Airee also created a unique record of smashing six sixes in his first six deliveries he faced. With the ball, Nepal skittled Mongolia for only 41, registering a 273-run victory, the highest winning-margin in T20Is.

