 Asian Games 2023: India Bags First-Ever Silver In Men's Team Badminton After Losing Marathon Final vs China
This is the first-ever Silver for the Indian men's team in Badminton in Asian Games history.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

The Indian men's badminton team clinched the silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, after losing a marathon final against China on Sunday.

India went down 2-3 against China despite winning the first two games. Despite having a strong start after clinching the first two points, India somehow couldn't win the last crucial point needed to finish the tie.

After world No. 7 HS Prannoy was ruled out due to a back injury, Lakshya Sen produced a gutsy show in the first singles and doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then bossed over their opponents to put India 2-0 ahead.

article-image

India lose despite taking 2-0 lead

So, it was once again left to Kidambi Srikanth to carry the team on his shoulders.

The former world No. 1, who had produced a gritty show against South Korea in the semifinals, couldn't go the distance this time despite a healthy lead and multiple game points as China fought back to make it 1-2.

The defending champions then won the remaining two matches to maintain their hegemony in the Asian Games.

Nonetheless, this is the first-ever silver medal for the Indian team in Badminton in Asian Games history. It's also the 11th medal overall in badminton at the Asiad.

article-image
