Asian Games 2023: India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Gold In Men's Shotput Event; WATCH

Indian athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the 13th gold medal for the country at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 after winning the men's shotput final event in Hangzhou, China.

Asian record holder Toor hurled the 7.26 kg iron ball at a distance of 20.36m in his last and best attempt to win his second consecutive Asiad gold medal .

He managed three clean throws out of six and bettered his mark with every throw. He started off with two consecutive fouls but his third, fourth and sixth throws measured 19.51m, 20.06 and 20.36m respectively.

This is India's second gold medal in athletics at this Asiad after Avinash Sable's victory in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.

India currently occupies the fourth position on the medal's tally with 12 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze. China leads the tally with 229 medals (121 gold, 71 silver, 37 bronze) ahead of South Korea (121), Japan (106) and India (43).

