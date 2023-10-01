 Asian Games 2023: Indian Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji's Bronze Medal Upgraded To Silver After False Start Controversy; Watch
Jyothi Yarraji was also under investigation for her start but she contested the decision and was reinstated after checks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

India's Jyothi Yarraji clinched the bronze on Sunday in the women's 100m hurdles final race at the Asian Games 2023, but moments later the colour of her medal changed to silver as the Chinese athlete who finished second was disqualified by the officials.

China’s Wu Yanni made a false start and was disqualified after a lengthy review. Yarraji was also under investigation for her start but she contested the decision and was reinstated after checks.

More details to follow...

