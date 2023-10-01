Who Is Avinash Sable And What Is A Steeplechase Race In Which He Won Gold At Asian Games 2023?

Avinash Sable made India proud once again as he became the first male athlete from the country to win a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

The 29-year-old topped the charts with a time of 8:19.54 to finish four seconds ahead of the rest of the field and clinch India's first gold medal in athletics in this edition.

Who is Avinash Sable?

Avinash Mukund Sable was born on September 13, 1994, in the village of Mandwa in Maharashtra’s Beed district.

He was recruited in the Indian army after finishing his 12th grade and was part of the 5 Mahar regiment. He was posted at Siachen, Rajasthan and Sikkim.

Avinash came from a humble background where both his parents did farming to run the house. Avinash therefore, learnt about steeplechase quite late his life after he joined the Army's athletics programme in 2015.

He made history by breaking his own national record in the 3000-meter steeplechase and becoming the first Indian to qualify for the final of this event at the World Athletics Championships in 2019.

Sable's dedication, perseverance, and exceptional talent continue to inspire aspiring athletes and fans of track and field in India and beyond.

What is a steeplechase race?

A steeplechase race is an athletic event that combines long-distance running with various obstacles, including hurdles and water jumps.

The race typically covers distances of 3,000 meters or more, with runners navigating a course that includes barriers that resemble hurdles and a water pit.

Athletes must clear the hurdles, which are often made of solid material and set at fixed heights, and also navigate the water jumps by leaping over them.

The race requires both speed and agility, making it a challenging and exciting test of an athlete's endurance and jumping abilities.

Steeplechase is a popular event in track and field competitions and has variations such as the 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 2,000-meter steeplechase.