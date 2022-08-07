Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinches silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase final, watch

India's Avinash Sable | Pic: Twitter

Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men's 3000 m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Sable was not initially in the medal contention as he was at the fourth position when he crossed 1,000 and 2,000 m respectively. But in the final 1,000 m, he upped his speed to get to the second position and won a silver for the country. He clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won the gold medal, clocking the timings of 8:11.15.

The bronze medal went to Kenya's Amos Serem, who clocked the timings of 8:16.83.