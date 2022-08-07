e-Paper Get App

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinches silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase final, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
India's Avinash Sable | Pic: Twitter

Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal for the country after finishing second in the final of the men's 3000 m steeplechase event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Sable was not initially in the medal contention as he was at the fourth position when he crossed 1,000 and 2,000 m respectively. But in the final 1,000 m, he upped his speed to get to the second position and won a silver for the country. He clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot won the gold medal, clocking the timings of 8:11.15.

The bronze medal went to Kenya's Amos Serem, who clocked the timings of 8:16.83.

Read Also
Here's how silver medallist Avinash Sable beat a Kenyan in 3000m steeplechase at Commonwealth Games...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsCommonwealth Games 2022: Indian athlete Avinash Sable clinches silver in men's 3000 m steeplechase final, watch

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Senior citizens, students to get concession in bus travel

Navi Mumbai: Senior citizens, students to get concession in bus travel

SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min; DGCA probe begins

SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min; DGCA probe begins

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO repairs drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO repairs drain cover at sector 11 in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai civic body's badminton tournament gets great response

Navi Mumbai civic body's badminton tournament gets great response

Chess: Viswanathan Anand elected Vice President of FIDE

Chess: Viswanathan Anand elected Vice President of FIDE